Spanish royals postpone UK visit because of election

LONDON: Spain’s King Felipe VI has postponed his visit to Britain due to the UK’s general election on June 8, the British royal family announced on Friday.

“Her Majesty The Queen and The King of Spain have agreed that the planned Spanish State Visit to the UK in June will be postponed until July,” Buckingham Palace announced in a tweet.

The Spanish king and his wife Letizia had been scheduled to visit Britain on June 6-8, but will now do so a month later, on July 12-14.

The announcement comes two days after the British parliament backed Prime Minister Theresa May’s surprise call for a snap election on June 8.

May is hoping the vote will increase her party’s slim majority in parliament before the country begins two years of grueling negotiations with the European Union over Britain’s exit bill and future trade and immigration ties.

The Spanish royal couple had already been forced to postpone their planned visit last year because of the political crisis in Spain.

The last Spanish state visit to Britain was that of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in 1986. AFP

AFP/CC