Spare the innocent

WHILE innocent children may have been used in the illegal drugs trade, no way can it justify the killing of one innocent child.

Almost two years since the Duterte administration launched its war on drugs, children have not only become collateral damage but also targets.

The Children’s Legal Rights and Development Center (CLRDC) documented at least 54 children killed in police operations and by vigilantes in the first year since the war on drugs was launched in July 2016. Of this, 37 were male and 17 female. The number may have been bigger.

Rowena Legaspi-Medina, executive director of CLRDC, presented startling statistics during a forum, “War on Drugs: Looking Behind the Numbers,” last Thursday, to show that the bloody war on drugs did not spare children.

The “war” has not only killed alleged drug addicts but has also left thousands of orphans. Some have become victims, hit by stray bullets or caught in the middle of police operations.

“With the war on drugs now, children died together with due process. Hindi na lang sila basta naakusahan lang kung hindi, they are also targets, not just collateral damage,” Medina said.

President Duterte once referred to the deaths of innocent children in the campaign against illegal drugs as “collateral damage.”

CLRDC, a non-government organization that provides legal and psycho-social interventions to children with legal problems, conducted independent field investigations and interviews with families of victims of the anti-drug war.

Legaspi noted that in many cases, the accounts of the victims’ families were starkly different from that of the police and media reports that are based on police investigations.

Remember Kian de los Santos, the 16-year-old student who was killed in a police anti-drug operation in August 2017 in Caloocan City. It was one of the most controversial cases in the bloody war against illegal drugs because witness accounts and video footage showed police brutality in the incident, and contradicted claims of the police that De los Santos was involved in drugs.

Five months before that, 19-year-old Raymart Siapo was shot dead in Navotas City when he could not run fast enough to escape because of a physical defect. Raymart was born with two club feet, a deformity that made him appear like he was walking on the sides of his feet.

Masked men arrived in the neighborhood and took Raymart away. The abductors reportedly asked Raymart to get off the motorcycle and run, but he just stayed put. Police report showed two gunshots on his head.

The night before the murder, Raymart had a heated argument with a neighbor who tagged him as a peddler of marijuana.

In some instances, unscrupulous adults use innocent children in their illicit activities.

A few days ago, GMA News reported a couple using their three-year-old son in selling illegal drugs to a 15-year-old boy in Cotabato City.

Children may have been involved in the illegal drugs trade, but authorities should see to it that the innocents are spared.

With Police Director Oscar Albayalde taking over at the PNP from the controversial Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, the time is ripe not only for a review of the administration’s war on drugs but also a deep cleansing of the police organization.

The numbers in the drug war in almost two years since July 2016 vary, depending on the group making the tally. The police recorded more than 3,900 deaths related to the war on drugs, but human rights groups cite from 7,000 to as many as 12,000.

At the forum, Malou Mangahas, executive director of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), observed that media reporting on the drug war has also been wanting. She noted that the reportage was plainly about crime stories, not focused on the criminal justice system.

UP professor Clarissa David had a similar observation; she said the media’s coverage of the drug war lacked critical documentation on the impact and aftermath of the killings. She noted that a content analysis of media reports showed 90 percent of stories were sourced from the police, with a measly 10 percent with interviews of the affected families concerning their side of the story.

The forum, in raising questions on media’s reporting of the bloody war on drugs, also served as an opportunity to reflect on how to improve coverage and, hopefully, minimize the number of lives lost, particularly of innocent children.