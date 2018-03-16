Sparex farm tractor spare parts now in PH

Operators of mechanized farms can now keep their farm tractors and machines continuously running with the availability of Sparex quality replacement spare parts in the Philippines.

Sparex spare parts cover a wide range of farm tractor brands including Massey-Ferguson, John Deere, New Holland Agriculture, Deutz Fahr, McCORMICK, Valtra, Landini, Case Agriculture, and Kubota.

“There are thousands of farm tractors in the Philippines that lack spare parts and All Certified Equipment Trading Corp. [ACETC] addresses that issue by making available Sparex spare parts through our offices in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” said an ACETC representative.

The Sparex product range consists of over 50,000 items and is broadly divided into three major groupings: Replacement parts for agricultural tractors; replacement earth-wearing parts for agricultural implements; and a wide range of fasteners, workshop tools, trailer equipment, paint, lighting, and other electrical products and thousands of other universal accessories.

The Sparex group’s ISO-accredited manufacturing company Spenco has its factory in the UK. Spenco supplies both the Sparex Group and external customers including several major OEMs (original equipment manufacturing). It has a 50-year history and has importing wholesalers in over 80 countries.

Most farm tractors are diesel-powered and also need periodic maintenance because they mostly do heavy-duty work on the field like pulling heavy farm implements or equipment sometimes weighing twice as much as the tractor itself.

Farm tractors sold in the Philippines have prices ranging from less than P1 million to over P5 million, depending on size and engine displacement.