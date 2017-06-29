SPARKLING BFF

Denovo Diamonds

In Latin, Denovo means, “new beginnings”.

Established in 2014, Denovo Diamonds has reimagined the way one experiences diamond jewelry. The brand enriches the traditional route of finding the perfect engagement diamond ring by seamlessly integrating the online and in-store customer journey.



The company recently launched the Bespoke by Denovo website application (www.denovodiamonds.com). The application gives the market access to the thousands of pre-selected quality diamonds. This allows customers to choose a diamond specific to their preference of carat, color, clarity and cut– also known as the 4Cs – while also factoring in one’s workable price range.

Apart from the customization of the center stone, the app also gives you, ring setting options, whether it maybe a classic plain band setting or a regale petite pavé setting in your preferred metal of white gold, yellow gold and rose gold.

There is also the option to choose the ring size. If one is not sure about the size, every purchase at Denovo Diamonds comes with a lifetime warranty that cover re-sizing, cleaning and re-polishing.

To address inquiries and concerns, jewelry consultants are available via live chat, phone or through personal appointments at stores at Century City Mall, Makati City and at S’Maison at Conrad Hotel Manila, Pasay City.

For more details, visit www.denovodiamonds.com