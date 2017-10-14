Sparks take on Stallions today

Looking to get back to the winning track, FC Meralco Manila and Stallion Laguna FC meet head-on at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium as the Philippines Football League resumes today following a two-week international break.

Advertisements

The leading Sparks tackle the Stallions at 4 p.m.

Meralco Manila tries to rebound from a 1-2 defeat to Kaya FC-Makati last September 30 at the University of Makati Football Stadium.

Besides going for a bounce-back win, the capital club eyes to improve its 44 points built on a 13-5-3 win-draw-loss record.

Stallion Laguna, on the other hand, seeks to obtain a result this time after a 2-2 draw with Davao Aguilas FC in its previous outing.

The Biñan-based booters are sitting on No. 6 with 27 points on a 7-6-9 card but carry an inferior goal difference compared to JPV Marikina FC.

This will be the final meeting between the two sides, this season with Manila winning the matches held at the Biñan Football Stadium, 5-1 and 3-2, respectively and the third encounter a 1-1 standoff at the Rizal Memorial pitch.

Meanwhile, Kaya Makati and Ceres Negros FC figure in a battle of streaking teams at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City at 7 p.m.

Both the Lions and the Yellow Busmen are on a two-game winning roll before the international break.

Kaya sits on No. 2 with 41 points on 12 wins and five draws while Ceres stands on No. 3 with 35 points on 11 victories and two stalemates.