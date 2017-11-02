SPATIAL TOUCH

Pottery Barn & West Elm

Even when living in the tropics, capture the essence of the sunny Hamptons and posh California-living through Pottery Barn and West Elm. The premier décor brands will help to fill up your spaces and create ambience with luxurious furnishings that instantly transform your house into a home.

From linens to chaise lounges, mirrors to matching tableware, find all you need to spruce up your home at Pottery Barn.

Check out the different ways to elevate your spaces with organized lifestyle displays for the living room, dining room, bedroom and home office at Rustan’s Makati. Pottery Barn’s sophisticated collection boasts classic pieces that can greatly accentuate any space—big or small. West Elm, on the other hand, highlights a holiday assortment of unique, affordable designs for modern living, including Fair Trade Certified and handcrafted products, designed to make an impact in everyday life.

Pottery Barn is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Tower in Shangri-La and Estancia in Capitol Commons.

West Elm is located at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Tower in Shangri-La and at Estancia in Capitol Commons.