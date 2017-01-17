Speaker doubts Sema’s involvement in Davao blast

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte said he is not convinced that the son of a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader and a Maguindanao lawmaker is involved in the Davao City bombing in September 2016.

Alvarez was referring to Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema, 26, one of the suspects in the September 2 Davao blast, who was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last November upon his arrival there from Bangkok.

Sema is the son of Muslimin Sema, MNLF leader, and Deputy Speaker Bai Sandra Sema of Maguindanao.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. The father is from the MNLF and is part of the MNLF leadership. Why would he join this Maute Group which is a small group?” Alvarez told reporters.

He said the Semas are part of the government and it is puzzling why the younger Sema would join an outlaw group.

“The mother has talked to me and she said her son has nothing to do with it. Still, this should be investigated,” Alvarez added.

The Davao blast killed 14 people and injured more than 90 others.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the younger Sema was not the mastermind of the Davao bombing but participated in the planning of the attack.