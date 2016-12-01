Speaker seeks junking of conjugal property

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is not only pushing the legalization of same sex unions, he also wants to amend the Family Code so that the provision on absolute conjugal property will be abolished.

Article 75 of the Family Code states that “in the absence of a marriage settlement or when the regime agreed upon is void, the system of absolute community of property as established in this Code shall govern.”

“At present, the law presumes that everything [a married couple has]is conjugal property or (under) absolute community of properties. All your properties are lumped, unless there is a prenuptial agreement. I want that amended,” Alvarez said in a television interview.

“For me, there should be complete separation of property in spite of the absence of a prenuptial agreement. Nobody will get married for money. If you really love each other, you will get married regardless of the amount of each of your property,” Alvarez, a lawyer, added.

The speaker has earlier expressed support to same-sex unions. He has not changed his stance despite drawing flak from Catholic and Christian faith groups.

The Family Code defines marriage as a permanent union between a man and a woman.

“We are still looking at allowing them [in same sex union]to adopt; to inherit [property]. We want to help people here. People have the right to be happy. In a democracy, there will be objections, but at the end of the day, majority wins,” Alvarez argued.

“There are others who don’t want to get married but want to live together, so we should give them some sort of guidance in such a relationship,” he added.