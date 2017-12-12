Speaking up against the Aquinos

CRITICS of the late President Ferdinand Marcos have written voluminous derogatory texts, from the scholarly to the literary to the journalistic. Some even attempted to become historical even if bereft of academic qualifications and the vetting of peers. Raissa Robles’ book on martial law is damning in both ways. It damns Marcos, even as it also damns its author.

In this discursive domain dominated by anti-Marcos narratives, any attempt to even give the Marcos story arc a fair hearing is derided as shameless historical revisionism. Academics who just want to be fair and objective are talked about behind their backs, labeled, ostracized and confronted with questions like “whatever happened to you?”

President Rodrigo Duterte has barely completed the middle of his term, and yet a book critical of his presidency has already been published and has gone on a tour in several local and international academic conferences. I respect the academic credentials of many of its authors, many of whom are my colleagues and friends. And I do not begrudge them for coming up with their early diagnosis of the Duterte presidency, which is simply an indication of how engaging it is from an academic perspective.

But what I would like academics, journalists and even journalists pretending to be scholars to also focus on is to give a fair hearing to our recent history. I ask all of us not to skip the equally compelling tale of the Aquinos. After all, there are two of them, Cory and Noynoy, who became President, even as Ninoy is now being inflicted on us by Kris as one to whom we owe greatly for the freedoms that we enjoy.

Demonizing Marcos and Duterte is such a genre in academe that it behooves us to ask if it is also now a scholarly obligation for us to celebrate the Aquinos.

As scholars, particularly those in the social sciences, we demand from our students and thesis advisees the rigor of presenting evidence, and of being fair and objective in their work. We do not mince words in scolding them if they violate the tenets of rigor, and we profusely mark their submissions with red ink to impress on them our displeasure. Some of us in fact tend to be more popish than the hard sciences, if only to compensate for the fact that many things that we study are in fact socially constructed.

Yet, it is also from our ranks that we produce works, narratives and texts that do not exercise rigor in judging Marcos and Duterte, and more so the Aquinos.

We have been populating our narratives with the horror stories of martial law, and mythologizing rebellion, yet there is scant attention given to the stories of people who lived ordinary, normal lives during that period. Whenever we speak of them, it is in a condemnatory tone, accusing them of benefiting from, or tolerating, a dictatorial regime.

I read academic scholars who abhor structuralist analysis and would like to focus on human agency and on willed actions, but readily buy the argument that every death during that period is a sin of Marcos because he declared and presided over martial law. This is also the line of argument of people who blame everything on President Duterte, in that he is the author of every drug-related killing.

They are structuralist when it comes to Marcos and Duterte, but are fixated in agency, and a selective one at that, when it comes to the Aquinos.

The denial of human agency that enables the individual perpetrators of the martial law horrors to be subsumed under a singular Marcosian authorship, and the readiness to attribute to President Duterte every drug-related death, is not matched by the same rigor of making the Aquino mother and son responsible for the corruption and deaths under their watch. Cory remains unindicted in most scholarly narratives for the Mendiola and Luisita massacres, and Noynoy’s culpability in Mamasapano and Yolanda are scantily addressed in scholarly works.

In fact, what is damning is that there is a dearth of scholarly literature on the Aquinos other than the celebratory accolades they receive, with Ninoy feted as a hero and Cory near-canonized as a saint. The sins of the Aquinos are not inquired into because there is a disincentive. I know of young scholars who would like to pursue a more independent stance towards analyzing martial law, and would like to be equally objective in moving away from the celebratory narratives about the Aquinos, but they are concerned about their future in academe. Graduate students fear rejection of their theses and dissertations; those who finish their graduate degrees are concerned about not being hired; and young professors are concerned about not getting tenured.

And these are the same kinds of fear that visits those who appear to support President Duterte.

The recent Dengvaxia controversy has once again offered an opportunity for the Filipino nation to take a more objective look at the second Aquino presidency and its culpabilities. Social media is rife with demands for accountability and for punishing those who were criminally and administratively negligent. Ordinary people are asking questions.

Individual netizens and influencers are being their usual selves in propounding critical interrogations, and they are now joined by people in the medical scientific community.

Mainstream media is surprisingly already making important revelations, thereby breaking out of its image widely perceived as biased towards the Aquinos.

Much is expected of the academic community during these times. And while I see a scattering of critical commentaries from academics in social media, I also read the same usual suspects, the anti-Marcos, anti-Duterte crowd in academe, spinning the narrative that tends to exonerate Noynoy Aquino and pin the blame solely on Sanofi, or even on President Duterte.

The academe has to once and for all practice what it preaches. It should tolerate and encourage people to speak up against the Aquinos, and not just against the Marcoses and President Duterte.