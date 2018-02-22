Special Action Force set to get 5 more battalions

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) recently approved the creation of five additional Special Action Battalions (SABs) for the Special Action Force (SAF) of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This is in compliance with a recent directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to beef up and enhance operational capability of the SAF in curbing criminality and terrorism.

Rogelio Casurao, Napolcom vice chairman and executive officer, said the commission approved the strengthening of the Special Action Force under Resolution 2018-027, dated February 2, 2018, based on recommendation of the PNP for the activation of five additional battalions on top of the existing seven.

The Special Action Battalions conduct long-range reconnaissance/surveillance operations deep into enemy territory through infiltration and extrication by air, land or sea.

They are also mandated to provide support to other PNP units in their efforts to fight against syndicated crime groups.

Casurao said the Napolcom banc also issued Resolution 2018-025 approving restructuring of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in order to achieve a highly organized investigative unit of the PNP.

It also approved renaming of the Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Units (RCIDUs) to CIDG Regional Field Units (CIDG RFUs).