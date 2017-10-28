A benefit dinner featuring world-class entertainment will be held on November 3 at 6 pm at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

Organized by the Association for Adults with Autism Philippines (AAAP), the event called “A Special Evening for Special People,” will be preceded and interspersed with art auctions and stories of hope.

Proceeds are for the development and construction for Phase One of A Special Place – the first multi-purpose, integrated residential and working community for adults with autism and other special needs in Alfonso, Cavite.

An exhibit of works by autistic artists led by Vico Cham and decorative craft by Joy Jesena Barcelon adorn the venue. There will likewise be book-signing of “Growing Up with Autism: Journeys of Love, Devotion and Hope,” an anthology of narratives written by parents on their lives raising children with autism.

Headlining the entertainment program will be Radha, herself a niece of a special person with performances by internationally known singers and persons with autism Vell Baria and Thara Santiago as well as a family musical ensemble led by Kevin Bautista, also a special person; and first-time performance by the Young AAAP Trio of Ian Borleo, Andrea Alviso and Macky Palomares.

Guests are advised to bring their dancing shoes for the musical and dance hour ending the program.