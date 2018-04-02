SPECIAL HOLIDAY FOR BULACAN, BATAAN TO OBSERVE BALAGTAS DAY

THE provinces of Bulacan and Bataan commemorate this Monday the 230th birth anniversary of the Bulakenyo poet and orator Francisco “Balagtas” Baltazar and the Office of the President declared April 2 a special non-working day in the two provinces. Born in Barrio Panginay, Balagtas, formerly Bigaa town in Bulacan, on April 2, 1788. He studied canon law, philosophy, Latin and the classics at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Colegio de San Jose and finished school in 1812. Baltazar transferred to Orion, Bataan in 1840 and worked as a clerk of court. In 1842 he married local lass Juana Tiambengto by whom he had four children. He stayed in Orion from 1840 to February 20, 1862 where he died at 74. Mayor Eladio Gonazales Jr. of Balagtas will lead with local officials in a mass to be followed by a wreath laying at the monument of Baltazar in front of the municipal hall.

Francisco Baltazar has been named “Prinsipe ng Manunulang Tagalog” and is considered as the “William Shakespeare of the Philippines.” His most famous work is “Florante at Laura.”

with ERNIE B. ESCONDE