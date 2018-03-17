‘Speedy’ judge top contender for Sandiganbayan post

The judge who in one month convicted a Canadian drug trafficker topped the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) shortlist for a vacancy in the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.

In a voting conducted by the JBC, headed by acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio, Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) Judge Gina Bibat-Palamos got six votes from the seven members of the council.

Palamos convicted Jeremy Douglas Harold Arthur Eaton within one month after the filing of a case against the Canadian on July 13, 2016.

The judge convicted Eaton on August 31, 2016.

Palamos sentenced Eaton to life imprisonment and ordered him to pay a fine of P500,000 after he sold 160 ecstasy pills to an undercover agent on Mercado Street in Makati City.

Also making it to the JBC shortlist is Makati RTC Judge Ronald Moreno with five votes

Santa Cruz (Laguna) RTC Judge Divina Gracia Bustos-Ongkeko and Ligao (Albay) RTC Judge Edwin Ma-alat got four votes each.

The post at the anti-graft court became vacant as a result of the appointment of former Sandiganbayan Justice Alexander Gesmundo to the Supreme Court (SC).

Meanwhile, Evalyn Arellano-Morales with seven votes topped the race for another vacancy in the Court of Appeals that was caused by the early retirement of CA Justice Melchor Sadang.

Also making it to the JBC list were Bansalan (Davao del Sur) RTC Judge Loida Posadas-Kahulugan and

Tuguegarao City (Cagayan) RTC Judge Raymund Reynold Lauigan with five votes each.

With four votes were Masbate City RTC Judge Arturo Clemente Revil, Marikina City RTC Judge Acerey Pacheco, San Mateo (Rizal) RTC Judge Lily Biton and Quezon City RTC Judge Judges Mary Angelene Quimpo-Sale.

The Judicial and Bar Council is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

It is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who is on forced indefinite leave of absence, with ex-officio members Sen. Richard Gordon, Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd.

Retired SC Justice Jose Catral-Mendoza is the head of the Executive Committee.

Lawyer Jose Mejia, who represents the academe; Milagros Fernan-Cayosa, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines; and retired Judge Toribio Ilao, the private sector, are regular members of the JBC.