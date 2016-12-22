Why spend Christmas and New Year in Boracay

Boracay, with its pristine beaches and fun activities, is the perfect place to spend time with your loved ones this Christmas and New Year. Hailed as one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Boracay is the place whether you want to relax by the beach, taste scrumptious food or experience exhilarating activities.

Here are six reasons why you need to spend Christmas and New Year in Boracay:

Bask in the sun at the beach. What’s the perfect way to spend the Christmas and New Year in Boracay than bask in the sunshine? Whether you want to sunbathe, play volleyball or Frisbee, or just lounge around in a beach bed, Boracay is the place to be.

Go on thrilling adventures. Are you a thrill seeker? Get your dose of adrenaline with Boracay’s exciting activities like parasailing, jet skiing, windsurfing, cliff diving or reverse bungee jumping.

Experience Boracay night life. In addition to its natural beauty, Boracay is also known for its vibrant nightlife. You can choose from various nightlife venues in Boracay like bars, clubs and lounges with live music.

Try Boracay’s famous Mongolian Grill. Boracay’s famous Mongolian Grill is found at Sun Villa Beachfront, between Stations 1 and 2. Definitely, your Boracay vacation wouldn’t be complete without feasting on yummy food at Mongolian Grill eat-all-you-can buffet!

Taste the flavors of Asia at Sun Asian Kitchen. Whether you want Spicy Crabs, Chicken Curry or Laksa, you can satisfy your craving for Asian cuisine as well as Filipino specialties at The Sun Asian Kitchen. In addition to their sumptuous dishes, you’ll love the homey atmosphere of the restaurant as well.

Get a massage at SunSpa. After a long day filled with fun activities in Boracay, pamper and soothe your tired body, mind and spirit with relaxing massages and other spa treatments at the SunSpa. Located at both Sun Villa Beachfront and Sun Villa Hilltop, SunSpa offers a wide array of massages and other beauty services that match your rejuvenating needs.

