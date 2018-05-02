Spiral pole dancer is ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ Season 6 winner

Petite spiral pole dancer Kristel de Catalina—who was given the golden buzzer by judge Vice Ganda sending her straight to the semifinals— emerged as the grand winner of ABS-CBN’s talent search “Pilipinas Got Talent.”

She beat nine other amazing and jaw-dropping acts in the show’s grand finals dubbed as “The Greatest Showdown” held last weekend at the Bren Z Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

She said that her inspiration were her family especially her son and God, who made her win the competition.

“I am overwhelmed. I have mixed emotions and I still can’t believe it. It was my family, who believed in my talent and God, who gave me this skill, which pushed me to win this battle,” the new talent sensation said.

Garnering a final score of 99.67 percent from the viewers’ text and online votes and judges’ scores, de Catalina took home P2 million in cash plus a vacation package. She is first solo female act to win the competition since “Pilipinas Got Talent” was launched six years ago.

She said she’ll save the prize money for his son’s education.

“He is still seven years old so the two million will go a long way,” the young dancing mother said.

Coming in second were the para duo of Julius and Rhea who garnered 84.6 percent of the combined votes and judges’ scores and Joven Olvido with 79.05 percent at third place.

De Catalina wowed the jampacked venue with her breathtaking aerial stunt and emotional spiral pole dancing act. She also topped the public’s votes in the semifinals which earned her a slot at the grand finals.

“Pilipinas Got Talent” is hosted by Billy Crawford and Toni Gonzaga. Other judges are Freddie Garcia, Angel Locsin and Robin Padilla.