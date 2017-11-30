Splendid Chinese feasts at Manila Hotel’s Red Jade

The Manila Hotel’s former Chinese restaurant Mabuhay Palace has just completed an all-new transformation both in name and dining experience. Now called Red Jade, the lavishly styled culinary destination is named after a chi stone, which represents physical vitality, strength and passion.

The restaurant therefore exudes three distinctive elements—its strong authentic Chinese culinary force; its consistency to first source locally and work with and support communities and suppliers before going regional and international; and its exceptionally creative team to bring its menu to life.

The hotel’s restaurant is further embellished with a jade mural, which presents Confucius’ journey, depicted through the intricately carved green stone. The mural follows his life as a Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history.

The Red Jade menu, on the other hand, consists of both classic and modern Chinese cuisine with a touch of flavors from Beijing, Shanghai, Szechuan, and other regions in China.

For Chef Sum Bing, Chef de Cuisine of Red Jade, his goal is as follows, “I would like to bring to this restaurant the varieties of Chinese cuisine which reflect the various regions of such a huge country, and in the process of evolving some of the classic recipes, allow our guests to enjoy a heightened experience of authentic Chinese offerings. The embodiment of flavor, fresh and locally sourced ingredients married with the creativity and passion for Chinese-style food preparation gives me joy in every dish we prepare.”

Red Jade offers classic favorites such as steamed pork and shrimp Siomai, steamed shrimp dumpling Hargao, steamed Xiao Long Bao, steamed Cristalbao, pan-fried radish cake Bi Fung Tang style, steamed red bean, and chestnut bun and pan-fried taro cake sausage.

Various appetizers and barbecued specialties can also be enjoyed such as their five-dish combination, suckling pig combination, roasted suckling pig and roasted Peking duck, which can be served three different ways, Hong Kong-style roasted pigeon, cold prawn salad and marinated jellyfish with chili paste, century eggs and ginger pickles. Also experience the restaurant’s superb selection of bird’s nest abalone and sea cucumber dishes, as well as traditional hearty soups.

Live seafood options can also be cooked according to diner’s preference (steamed, with salt and pepper, hot pot with vermicelli, ginger onion sauce, Singapore chili sauce, deep-fried with salted egg yolk or bean curd), with others masterfully prepared via plates of baked pit lobster, steamed white sea bass fillet in celery sauce, stir-fried Australian scallops with cauliflower in X.O. sauce, and stir-fried tiger prawns especially prepared by Chef Sun Bing.

Iza Iglesias