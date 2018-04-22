Spontaneous realism painter holds first solo exhibit

Spontaneous realism is a “spur-of-the-moment” style put forth by Austrian contemporary artist Voka. It is this movement that former ABS-CBN News Channel anchor Celeste Lecaroz has chosen to adhere to.

From May 12 to 26, Licaros, one of the first, if not the only, spontaneous realism painter in the country will be holding her first solo exhibit at the Gateway Gallery, located at 5th Floor, Gateway Tower, Araneta Center, Quezon City.

Entitled “Spontarealismus Lecaroz,” the opening reception is on May 12 at 6 p.m.

Lecaroz has participated in major group exhibits since 2016; these include shows mounted by the Freedom Art Society at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, DC; Grupo Sining Batangueño in Batangas City; Miriam College alumnae; Ateneo Alumni Art Fair, University of Santo Tomas Museum, SM Stationery Art Fest, and Harmony Group Exhibition.

One of her most significant works is a set of Jones Memorial Bridge paintings that she personally turned over to the Richmond County Museum in Washington DC, as a gift of the Philippine government to celebrate the 100th year of the Jones Act for Philippine Independence.

Ambassador John Negroponte described the paintings as a “stunning modern rendition of the Jones Bridge… a reflection of bonds that connected our countries in common purpose over a 100 years.”

Meanwhile, OP Monzon of the group AA Appreciation Art also took note of Lecaroz’s rise, “For only two years in the art scene, Celeste’s growth as an artist is phenomenal. She describes her spontaneous realism style of painting as something emotional and driven, but the return that it gives her is tremendous — a unique kind of self-expression and countenance in fulfilling her work.”

Lecaroz’s first solo exhibit features mostly large acrylic realism faces of personalities that she admires such as Nick Joaquin, NVM Gonzalez, Milan Kundera, Ernest Hemingway, the Dalai Lama, Manuel L. Quezon, and others. These works are rendered in bright, colorful and needless fashion.