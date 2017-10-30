Spooky offerings for Halloween

For Filipinos, All Saints Day and All Souls Day are days to visit the tomb of departed loved ones. It is a time to remember those who have gone ahead—by visiting the cemetery offering flowers (and food), burning candles and incense and saying prayers.

With Western influence, however, the holiday is marked with spooky celebration as it’s said to be the time when ghouls visit the living.

Cinema and television had been replete of offerings that center on the theme of horror to scare and or just plain entertain with gory and gruesome tales.

Those who choose to stay at home can look forward to dark and horrific offerings from Fox Movies, Thrill and Cinema One.

On Fox Movies, “Terror Nights” features a back-to-back offering – the premiere of “Don’t Knock Twice” and the airing of the 2013 remake of “Carrie.” An estranged mother and daughter must piece together clues about mysterious disappearances and the death of an alleged witch to be able to save themselves from the Baba Yaga, a ferocious supernatural being from Russian folklore.

In Carrie, Chloe Grace Moretz stars as the sheltered young woman who discovers she has telekinetic powers and uses it to avenge herself from her tormentors. These movies air today, starting at 9 p.m.

A whole day Halloween extravaganza happens on Thrill with “The Conjuring,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Brothers Grimm.”

Demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) must help a family escape a cursed house before it claims one of its members in The Conjuring.

In The Sixth Sense, Bruce Willis is a psychologist working hard to help a young patient (Haley Joel Osment) who sees ghosts in, but not all is as it seems.

Matt Damon and Heath Ledger play the eponymous siblings in Brothers Grimm. Wilhelm (Damon) and Jakob (Ledger) Grimm are con artists who rid the town of supernatural beings which they themselves made. One day they are tasked to get ready, as a town desperately needs their help to save themselves from an evil queen witch. This day-long Halloween special today, starting at 11 a.m.

Filipino horror movies are also out to get viewers with Cinema One’s screening of “Pagpag,” and “Feng Shui.” Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo earn the ire of a dead man when they don’t follow the superstition of pagpag after visiting his wake. They must fend off his violent spirit to save themselves and their loved ones from becoming his next victim in “Pagpag.” It airs today at 5 p.m., while “Feng Shui,” the movie that made Kris Aquino the Filipino Scream Queen, airs at 11 pm. It tells the story of a woman who receives good fortune after acquiring a Chinese bagwa. Unfortunately, her good luck comes at the cost of the lives of the people around her.