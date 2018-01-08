The Sport Bike King

BMW Motorrad made the S1000RR to compete in the 2009 World Superbike Championship, and only 1,000 units were supposed to be made to homologate it for the series. But the demand was great that more were produced after its launch.

The bike eventually dominated all but one race in the FIM Superstock 1000 Championship in 2010 with Italian Antonio Badovini. The Superstock rules dictate that a race bike should be as close to production specification as possible.

The S1000RR’s 999cc, four-cylinder, in-line DOHC engine is rated at 199 hp and is the most powerful engine in its class when it was launched. The peak horsepower is way above the rev meter or at 14,000 rpm but the torque comes in earlier at 9,750 rpm, which is great for urban riding. The chassis is all aluminum and houses the engine.

The forged alloy wheels were mandated to measure 17 inches for the race series. Meanwhile, BMW’s Zach suspension and Brembo brake systems are all top-notch, proving the German marque did not scrimp on designing the S1000RR.

Riding dynamics

The electronic riding aids in the S1000RR are incredible, with the 2017 model having Race and Slick Tire modes for engine control. Furthermore, ABS (anti-lock braking system) Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, and Quick Shifter are also good additions.

The Rain mode brings the maximum power available down to 150hp and Sport mode made 180hp available. The Race and Slick Tire modes are best left for the racetrack.

I am very much impressed at the superb suspension and ride that this BMW big bike has. It absorbed the bumps well in the city and provided great handling when pressed around sweeping turns. The brakes are very powerful and you can really brake late into a turn.

My wish list

This distinguished, German-engineered sport bike is so well made that many will not find much fault with it. But since I was able to ride the S1000RR on the road, there are a couple of things I would like to make it street friendly.

First is the installation of some Hi Rise bars to make it easier for older riders to handle the big bike. Secondly, a bigger front fairing will be also good for highway riding. My last mod request will be a lower rear wheel sprocket since I like riding with a higher gear, even shifting to sixth gear very early.

Overall, the BMW S1000RR is a bike that is easy to appreciate, and I know it can give a more enjoyable time along the mountain roads and the track. And the best part is that the 2018 all-new S1000RR is just around the corner!