Sporting arms show to process permits

The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines, Inc. (AFAD) has joined forces with the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the swift processing of Provisional License to Own and Possess Firearms (PLTOPF) during the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) Part 2 at the SM Mega­mall in Mandaluyong City on November 16 to 20, 2017.

PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) Chief PCSupt Val de Leon launched the PLTOPF program last August 2017.

The requirements for PLTOPF are only a valid ID, P500 payment to Land Bank, and filled up application form.

When the license is renewed under the PLTOPF program, the licensee can now renew his/ her existing firearm registrations; and, sell his/ her firearms and transfer ownership using the new legal documents.

During the nine months validity of the PLTOPF, its holder can complete his/ her documents to qualify for regular LTOPF.

The PNP-FEO will accept PLTOPF applications only until November 30, 2017.

Jethro Dionisio, president of AFAD, urged firearm owners with delinquent licenses to avail of the PLTOPF processing at the PNP Caravan during the DSAS to give them ample time to complete the requirements for regular LTOPF.

Aside from PLTOPF applications, Dionisio also emphasized that the PNP Caravan at the DSAS will continue processing regular LTOPF and Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) at the gun show venue.

Applicants for the PLOTPF, regular LTOPF and PTCFOR may visit the Defense & Sporting Arms Show Facebook page for the complete list of requirements.

The AFAD continues to support the PNP Caravan as part of the organization’s commitment in promoting responsible gun ownership in the country.