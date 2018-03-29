SPORTS EDGE

Stradivarius

Stradivarius inspires mobility with collections designed with a spirit of play and friendly competition. And while the season’s collection is influenced by sports, these pieces are by no means meant to be confined to the gym. One can proudly wear these on the street for a city slick style. Find a combination of technical fabrics, new sporty lines and bicolor prints across the range, which bring functionality to classic pieces.

Stradivarius is located at Glorietta 2, SM Aura Premier, Megamall and Shangri-la Mall East Wing.