Sports for Peace fires off May 15

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will hold the Sports for Peace Children’s Games at the coastal town of Dinapigue, Isabela from May 15 to 16.

“The Sports for Peace event in Coastal town was just an initiative of the PSC to drum up our sports program because Benham Rise is all about peace that the government is claiming that it is our own and we would like to maintain peace,” PSC Chairman William Ramirez said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Dinapigue is 250 kilometers away from the Philippine Rise, which President Rodrigo Duterte will visit on the same dates.

Duterte will visit the area in observance of the first anniversary of its renaming from Benham to Philippine Rise.

The tournament features open-water swimming competition and traditional games.

The Sports for Peace Children’s Games has already visited Benguet, Baguio City, Bontoc, Surigao del Norte, Kalibo, Guimaras, San Carlos City, San Pedro City and Maasin City.