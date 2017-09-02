Sports Vision tie-up boosts UAAP juniors volleyball

Junior volleyball gets a big shot in the arm as the UAAP and Sports Vision linked up to raise the level of competition by providing the country’s leading and rising high school players a feel of big-time tournament play starting September 9.

Unlike in previous seasons where the UAAP juniors volley competitions are held at school gyms, the girls’ and boys’ volleyball will now be played at the taraflex floor of the air-conditioned Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“In our continuing effort to develop the sport, particularly our young players, we will provide them good playing conditions which will help raise the level of competition,” said Sports Vision president Moying Martelino.

The UAAP high school volleyball matches will be played in between the men’s and women’s volleyball games of the PVL Collegiate Conference every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

On Sundays, where there are no PVL games, there will be four boys matches starting at 10 a.m. and a lone girls game at 8 a.m.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank on behalf of the UAAP, through sub-host National University, Sports Vision for offering and helping us in the development of high school volleyball,” said NU athletic director and UAAP board representative Chito Loyzaga in yesterday’s press briefing.

“They (Sports Vision) really helped us to elevate the competition. To give the young promising players and future volleyball superstars a better playing venue so they can really perform at their best,” he added.

The Bullpups are the defending champions in the girls and boys divisions.

Bannered by Faith Nisperos, NU kicks off its title-retention bid against UP Integrated School on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m., while its boys’ squad begins it quest for a back-to-back championship campaign against University of the East on Sept. 10 at 12 noon.

“We are looking forward to it with a lot of excitement,” said Loyzaga.

Simultaneous with the opening rites of UAAP Season 80 at the Mall of Asia Arena, the girls action on Sept. 9 at the San Juan Arena will feature the Eya Laure-led University of Santo Tomas against UPIS at 12 noon, followed by the Adamson-UE duel at 2 p.m.

Before the NU-UE contest on Sept. 10, the boys’ competition will begin with the Ateneo clashing with Adamson at 10 a.m.; De La Salle-Zobel facing UPIS play at 2 p.m., and Far Eastern tangling with University-Diliman and UST at 4 p.m.