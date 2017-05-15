Sportsman Ivan Carapiet gets to be a ‘good boy’ in new soap

A semi-new and interesting face in the person of Ivan Carapiet is an added attraction to mid-morning ABS-CBN slot, via the sports-themed soap “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.”

Already in the business for almost three years, the race car driver-turned-actor couldn’t be any more grateful that he finally landed a “good guy” role in a show with a theme that is close to his heart.

“I feel very lucky and blessed kasi first of all, perfect role ito for me. As you know, I’ve been doing triathlon for quite a while so parang hulog ng langit ito kasi I play a triathlete [in this soap],” he said.

Carapiet plays Derek, one of the triathletes set to become close to Gerald Anderson’s character, Gabriel.

“Ito na yung pinakamalaking teleserye na nakuha ko. My acting will be challenged kasi sanay na akong maging kontrabida. To be a good guy is different. Iba talaga. It’s really a big challenge for me,” he said,

Carapiet has had acting experience as antagonist Omar in the action film “Across The Crescent Moon,” Slart in the primetime superhero soap “Juan Dela Cruz,” and Samson Baldemor in the prime time fantasy drama series “Nathaniel,” among others.

After retiring his wheels as a professional race car driver with the help of good buddy Matteo Guidicelli, he embarked on one of the biggest challenges of his life—triathlon.

He admits that he initially had difficulty braving the famous multi-stage competition comprised of swimming, running and biking as he was not leading a very healthy lifestyle before.

His first official triathlon tournament came four months into taking up the sport and to date has successfully completed five Ironman 70.3 tournaments–two of which he finished with a trophy and 10 Olympic distance races, and the last where he finished first for his age group in Asia Pacific.

With more and more people getting into fitness and sports these days, Carapiet hopes their show and his own story can inspire more people to embrace an active lifestyle.

“How I see the show is that it’s all about never giving up and always facing your problems. Ang problema hindi tinatakbuhan. Ang triathlon parang buhay lang yan. Nung natuto akong mag-triathlon natuto akong harapin lahat kasi dati quitter ako,” he ended.

Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin airs before “It’s Showtime,” and reunites Anderson with Kim Chiu and also stars Jake Cuenca and Coleen Garcia.