Sporty Porsche 718 tandem lands in PH

Remember the Porsche 550 Spyder, the car James Dean drove to his death in 1955? That automobile spawned an advanced and improved version, dubbed the 718. It was a mid-engine sports car that won a number of races in the ’50s and the ’60s, including Le Mans and the Targa Florio. And because this speedster was legendary, Porsche has decided to resurrect the model name and attach it to two of its current offerings, the Cayman and the Boxster. And so, for the 2017 model year, the aforementioned pair shall now be known as the 718 Cayman and the 718 Boxster.

Even better news? These two new Porsches have arrived in the Philippine market, with a grand launch held in its honor by PGA Cars at Whitespace Manila in Makati City.

If you’re unfamiliar with the German carmaker’s product line, it will help you to differentiate between the two models in question just by remembering this: The 718 Cayman is the coupe (with a fixed roof), while the 718 Boxster is the roadster (with a retractable soft top). Both boast lightweight construction and turbocharged propulsion. Power comes courtesy of a couple of four-cylinder turbo boxer engines—a 300hp/380Nm 2.0-liter and a 350hp/420Nm 2.5-liter.

How fast are these babies?

The 718 Boxster, with PDK and Sport Chrono package, takes off from rest to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, while the similarly equipped 718 Boxster S hurtles from zero to the century mark in 4.2 seconds. The top speed for the former is 275km/h, while for the latter it’s 285km/h. The figures are exactly the same for the 718 Cayman and the 718 Cayman S, respectively.

Apart from the return of the 718 moniker, this bit of news marks the first time that Porsche is using four-cylinder flat engines on its sports cars since the ’60s.

Thanks to the Porsche Active Suspension Management, the ride height of these cars can be lowered by 10mm (regular variant) or 20mm (S variant). The S versions also benefit from variable turbine geometry for their turbochargers.

The 718 Boxster officially made its global debut in March, while the 718 Cayman followed suit nearly two months later. Now, Filipino enthusiasts need not wait any longer to drive these fine machines as they’re already available at Porsche Center Philippines. The prices weren’t announced in the press statement, so you will have to inquire on your own.

Whatever the price, these 718 reincarnations promise to be worth every peso.