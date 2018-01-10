Spotify reveals top artists, tracks of 2017

Streaming service gives the year that was to Ed Sheeran, hip-hop, Latin music and K-Pop

In its annual “Year in Music,” Spotify music streaming service reveals which artists, tracks, albums and moments defined 2017.

For one, June 13 went down in history as the year’s “Most Musical Day” for having the highest number of users streaming their favorite tunes.

The music platform which originated in Sweden, has this year Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as the top track and “Divide” as the most streamed album. Hip hop and Latin music was the dominant music among fans and the Philippines is the No. 2 country with the most number of K-Pop streams.

“Ed Sheeran absolutely dominated this year with the release of his record-breaking album Divide [garnering 3.1 billion streams],” said Stefan Blom, Spotify’s chief content officer.

“There is no doubt that 2017 is The Year of Ed Sheeran [with his Shape of You garnering 1.4 billion streams]and we are thrilled that so many fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify,” he added.

Meanwhile, hip hop continues to play a major role in music listening around the world, as its listening increased 74 percent over the past year.

In what was a landmark year for Latin music, its listening increased by 110 percent, with two Latin tracks hitting number one on Spotify for the first time: “Despacito” and “MiGente,” as well as 10 Latin songs appearing on Spotify’s Global Top 50.

With “Despacito-Remix” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber named Spotify’s “Song of the Summer” this year, the culture has definitely widened its reach. Yankee also held the number one spot on Spotify in July, which is a first for a Latin artist.

In 2017, the K-Pop genre also saw tremendous growth globally. The number of streams of K-Pop tracks have grown by 63 percent year-on-year, with Filipinos placing second among K-Pop streamers next to the natives of hallyu.

Top 10 Most Streamed Artists: Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, LANY, Jonas Blue, BTS.

Most Streamed Tracks: Shape of You (Ed Sheeran), “Say You Won’t Let Go” (James Arthur), “Versace On The Floor” (Bruno Mars), “That’s What I Like” (Bruno Mars), “Something Just Like This” (The Chainsmokers), Despacito-Remix (featuring Justin Bieber), “I’m The One” (DJ Khaled), “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from the original motion picture soundtrack of “Fifty Shades Darker” (ZAYN), “Perfect” (Ed Sheeran) and “Malaya” from the original motion picture soundtrack of “Camp Sawi” (Moira dela Torre).

Most Streamed Albums: Divide (Ed Sheeran), “24K Magic” (Bruno Mars), “American Teen” (Khalid), “Illuminate” (Shawn Mendes), “Memories…Do Not Open” (The Chainsmokers), “X” (Ed Sheeran), “LANY” (LANY), “Glory Days-Deluxe” (Little Mix), “Dangerous Woman” (Ariana Grande) and “In The Lonely Hour” (Sam Smith).

Top Male Artists: Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Jonas Blue, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, James Arthur, Drake and Martin Garrix.

Top Female Artists: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Moira dela Torre, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, DuaLipa, Sarah Geronimo and Juris.