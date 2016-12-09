Spotlight on Christine Bersola

The common notion that behind a man’s success is a woman or for that matter a supportive dutiful wife to a husband is partly true in the case of Christine “Tintin” Bersola-Babao.

However, she would want to perish the thought that her virtual self-imposed disappearance from ABS-CBN after marrying Julius Babao was to give way to the broadcasting career of her husband who now towers with the few formidable others on board like Noli De Castro and Ted Failon.

Except for the eventual romance a-blossoming between them at the aforesaid turf, Tintin thinks there has been no competition between her and Julius since day one. She was on the soft side of reporting for entertainment and lifestyle and he for reporting hard news.

Gifted with gab and bubbly personality, Tintin comes from a long line of educators and entrepreneurs with social advocacy on the side. She had always wanted to impart life-enhancing experience with her viewers injecting informative and enriching social contents even if she was at the handle of dispensing entertaining and lifestyle news.

There was not much of an offer to challenge her metier beyond putting up a pretty, highly animated face on the small screen and voice on radio at her home ground. So when a tempting offer with a good pay to boot came from TV 5 for her to co-host a lifestyle talk show for the family, she literally jumped at it without batting an eyelash even if it meant leaving behind her pleasant memories for about a couple of decades spent at ABS-CBN, eight years of which as co-host of Julius on DZMM.

In a way, the shows that fell on her lap at the Kapatid Network afforded her more opportunities to sort of re-invent herself in the direction of doing the things she loved most –tackling shows that would advance her advocacy for parenting and entrepreneurship. For the first she calls herself a “mompreneur” coming with such book titles as Basura Monster and Super Hero Nio including a heartwarming Christmas story “Bakit Siya Meron? Bakit Ako, Wala?” She had always wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mom who as an entrepreneur has helped put up the annual Grand International Importers and Exporters Christmas Bazaar & Celebrity Bazaars.

Up from TV5 and now totally out on her own, Tintin has ventured into another challenging phase of her career as TV producer in tandem with Wealth and Life Coach Chinkee Tan.

The show billed Moneywise has moved from one network to another wanting to catch a wider niche audience for it. It is backed up by a competent group of production and creative teams led by co-executive producer Gilda Yanesa and director Rich Generoso.

The show airs every Sundays at 9 a.m. on GMA News TV with aim to help Filipinos become financially literate, and inform the viewing public on how to make their savings and money grow through entrepreneurship, banking and investment.

Tintin and Chinkee themselves are no strangers to dispensing practical tips on financial literacy. Both have been exposed to handling money judiciously at a very young age.

Off-cam, like a typical wife, she has time allotted for the family’s household chores. She makes sure to balance her time as well as seeing to the needs of Julius and their two children Antonia, 11, and Antonio 6.

As ardent devotees of Saint Anthony of Padua, they go to church on Sundays to pay homage to their patron saint of whom their two kids have been named after.