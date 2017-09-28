Spotlight on sisters Christine and Clarice Patrimonio

When it comes to resourcefulness, energy, multi-tasking ability, and digital savviness, millennials possess positive traits that make them the most exciting generation ever. And when it comes to health and fitness, it goes without saying that they too are the most highly conscious group who understand the value of investing in themselves.

A recent study conducted by Nielsen Global Health and Wellness Survey reveals that millennials wish to lead a more wellness-oriented lifestyle as reflected on the way they spend on wholesome food and products to seeking activities that will help them achieve optimum health.

To celebrate the strengths and passions of the millennials, Jeunesse Anion Sanitary Napkin and Liners recently launched two of the country’s inspiring millennial siblings—Christine and Clarice Patrimonio—as brand ambassadors.

Their surname can be very familiar to many, as they are two of the four children of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Hall of Famer and movie personality Alvin Patrimonio, the very reason why they grew up in a family where sports and fitness is a serious affair. But compared to their father’s basketball career, the sisters have carved their own names in the field of tennis.

While Clarice’s recent silver win in the 2017 South East Asian (SEA) Games in August has proven her athletic achievements and a strong presence on court, Christine played for the National University tennis team and earned medals in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Representing their school in several tennis tournaments locally and the country in international meets since they were young, the sisters naturally grew up to be achievers.

“Our family fosters a competitively fun environment and always up for a challenge and something exciting, whether it’s a simple video game or sports.” Christine shared during a media event for Jeunesse Anion at Marriott Hotel.

While both siblings have achieved so much career-wise and have made a name for themselves, they believe that their studies and earning a degree remain their priority. Christine recently graduated with a degree in Marketing Management, while Clarice will be finishing college in two years at the same university, taking up a Hotel and Restaurant Management course.

“School and sports are important to us, that’s why we always make a way to balance both. Our parents would always remind us that education is the best gift we can give to ourselves and sports helps us to be grounded, disciplined, and accountable,” Clarice declared.

Christine and Clarise indeed are always on the go and serious about embracing an active lifestyle and it is undeniable that they both have a lot on their plates especially representing the country in more tennis tournaments in the future.

IZA IGLESIAS