Spotlighting Singapore’s endangered monkey on its national day

SINGAPORE: Raffles’ banded langur (presbytis femoralis femoralis) is getting a boost during the country’s National Day month, with the launch of a national conservation strategy for the critically endangered species.

As patron of the project, Ambassador-at-Large Professor Tommy Koh, launched the initiative during a ceremony at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Some of the steps taken are managing the habitat and population through habitat enhancement such as establishing green corridors and exploring options for providing connectivity across forest fragments, focused enrichment plantings based on understanding of the dietary requirements of the langurs; gathering data to understand more about the movements and habitat preferences of the species; and securing the necessary commitment and resources to ensure the long-term conservation of the primate in Singapore and Malaysia.

Over 30 stakeholders from 15 organizations held a workshop at the Singapore Zoo in early August—including representatives from Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), National Parks Board (NParks), International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Species Survival Commission (SSC) Primate Specialist Group, Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia, conservation NGOs and universities— to jointly develop a conservation strategy for the Raffles’ banded langur.

The workshop was funded by WRS and facilitated by IUCN.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore Conservation Fund will engage Ms Andie Ang, who has studied the langurs since 2008, and is a member of IUCN SSC Primate Specialist Group, to set up and chair a Raffles’ Banded Langur Working Group to glean outputs from the recent workshop to map out a Species Action Plan.

One of only three primates found in Singapore, the Raffles’ banded langur was first discovered by Sir Stamford Raffles 194 years ago. Up to the 1920s, they were still reported to be common in Singapore across Changi, Tampines, Bukit Timah, Pandan and Tuas.

Deforestation for urban development led to the shrinking of their habitat such that the Raffles’ banded langurs were confined to only the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve (BTNR) and Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR) in the 1980s. In 1987, the last member of a troop living in BTNR was reportedly mauled to death by a pack of dogs.

By 2010, it was estimated that there were 40 to 60 Raffles’ banded langurs left in Singapore. This subspecies can also be found in southern Peninsular Malaysia, where a number of isolated populations continue to be threatened by habitat loss and conversion. Small and isolated populations have a heightened risk of extinction from the effects of genetic deterioration, extreme weather, disease outbreak and other catastrophic events.

“It is a fitting time to embark on a consolidated, comprehensive and integrated conservation strategy for the Raffles’ banded langur, to ensure the continued survival of this highly charismatic primate. This conservation project is of national importance for Singapore, and together with NParks, we are fully committed to be a part of the pioneering approach to manage the species over the long-term so Singapore does not have a primate going extinct on our watch,” Dr. Sonja Luz, Director, Conservation and Research, Wildlife Reserves Singapore said.

Dr. Adrian Loo, Director (Terrestrial), National Biodiversity Centre, National Parks Board, said: “Reforestation, setting aside buffer parks such as the upcoming Thomson Nature Park and enrichment planting over the years have improved the rainforest habitat of the endangered Raffles’ banded langur. This will further help increase the foraging area and connectivity for the species, which saw an increase since the early 1990s. Even so, a multi-pronged approach is required to ensure the full recovery of the species. Thus, NParks looks forward to working with our stakeholders to guide the development of long-term conservation and management strategies for this shy, elusive species. We hope to see these animals thrive in our forests one day.”

“The development of a regional Species Action Plan signifies a first collaboration between Singaporean and Malaysian authorities, universities, and NGOs in the research and conservation of the Raffles’ banded langurs. Besides ensuring that the habitat of the langurs is protected and restored, we hope that this joint effort can also help raise public awareness and appreciation of this primate and the natural heritage in both countries,” primatologist Ms Andie Ang said.