Spotted: Harry Styles chillin’ in Manila

BRITISH pop star Harry Styles felt the famed Manila heat on Monday night and grabbed himself a couple of scoops of ice cream at a gelateria in Bonifacio Global City to the delight of mallers and fans.

Styles, who first rose to global fame as a member of the phenomenal five-man boy band One Direction, flew into the Philippines on April 30, a day ahead of his one-night concert at Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

A few hours after his landing, Styles was spotted cooling down at Gelatissimo in Serendra.

The 24-year-old reportedly arrived at the store at 9 p.m. and took some time in choosing a scoop of Burnt Caramel and Chocolate Honeycomb each before paying for the ice cream himself.

Thanks to social media, news quickly got around that the handsome singer was at the gelateria as fans came in droves in the hopes of catching a glimpse Styles. The luckier ones even got selfies with the celebrity.

Styles is no stranger to the capital as One Direction previously held their “On The Road Again” tour at the Mall of Asia Concert grounds in 2015. Soon after, one of their members, Zayn Malik, announced his departure from the popular group.

In 2017, the band announced their hiatus to focus on their personal projects.

That same year, Styles released his eponymous solo debut album and its chart-topping carrier single “Signs of the Times.”

The Manila show of “Harry Styles Live on Tour” kicks off the Asian leg of the singer’s ongoing tour.