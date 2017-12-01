Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach turned heads at swanky Rockwell Center in Makati City when she graced PLDT Home’s announcement that its team has completed the vicinity’s “fiberization.” Fibr, as the company’s fastest broadband service is known is now available at the towering residential buildings of the complex, “to raise the online lifestyles of an already digitally savvy community to higher levels,” as succinctly put by first vice president and head of Home Business Marco Borlongan.