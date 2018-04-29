Sprightly seniors shine in ‘Finding the Sun’

There was a time when reaching retirement age means taking things slow and spending more quality time with loved ones at home. It also means taking a much-earned rest after spending decades fulfilling dreams, be it raising a family, excelling in a chosen career, or both. At that age, what else is there to accomplish, to prove?

For Sunshine Place: Senior Recreation Center in Makati City, the answer to that question is: “Plenty!” It is a reply

that is reflected in “Finding the Sun” (2018), which gathers the written testimonies of 30 members of the relatively young seniors’ social club founded by Felicidad T. Sy, wife of Chinese-Filipino tycoon and philanthropist Henry Sy Sr.

Lead editor and newspaper columnist Barbara C. Gonzalez calls what she and her fellow Sunshine Place members wrote as about “growing in years and living full, wonderful lives.” They shine through like rays in every glossy page of the handsome coffee table book.

Among the testimonies, the one by Sunshine Place employee Che de Vega—who, at 42, is the youngest of the featured writers—presents readers the clearest idea of what the four-year-old recreational center offers.

“From the moment we opened, I have witnessed seniors transform positively,” de Vega writes. “[Through] our classes, they’ve learned new skills or discovered untapped talents, such as painting, dancing, or singing.”

“Several members revealed to me that they never had the opportunity to do what they wanted to do. They devoted their [lives]to family or to work, and it was upon retirement [that]they had the chance to do something for themselves,” she adds.

De Vega’s fellow contributors attest to this. One, Bella Pilapil, writes that she is “glad that there is an establishment like” Sunshine Place, “where I can go to relax, meet friends, and participate in a variety of recreational activities facilitated by an exceptionally warm and accommodating staff.”

Another, former model, author, and socialite Conchitina S. Bernanrdo, agrees. “In Sunshine Place, I have met kindred spirits,” she writes. “We often share a meal, laugh at each other’s stories, paint together, and listen to concerts.”

For Angie de las Alas, who enjoys the center’s dance classes, despite constantly using a walker, the place “brightens the darkening days of our twilight years.”

“When you feel depressed and unhappy, or when you just want to leave home and go somewhere fun, but not crowded, come to Sunshine Place, where you will find the sun to brighten your day,” she writes.

Although most of its members are Filipino, the center also welcomes foreigners. Nonagenarian Lucian Arulpragasam, a Sri Lankan who worked at the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO) for 30 years and who settled in the Philippines after his wife passed on, writes that Sunshine Place truly lives up to its name “because it has brought sunshine into my life.”

“It is my second home!” he adds.

Heartfelt as these are, what makes “Finding the Sun” truly striking is that several contributors gave brief, but stirring accounts of their experiences during the Japanese Occupation.

Chinese-Filipino Edgar Young, one of the oldest in the group at 85, recalls a day when, while manning his cigarette stand in front of a restaurant on Tomas Pinpin St., he “saw a car bring a hanjian, a Chinese-Filipino Japanese collaborator, to his own house.”

“When he closed the entrance door, he had to go up the stairs leading to the house proper. A guerilla pulled out a gun from his bayong, and shot at the door, killing the ‘hanjian’ as the latter went up the stairs. The guerilla then ran away to the side streets,” he adds.

Europe-trained pianist Carminda de Leon Regala remembers one night when “three Japanese soldiers entered our house, as I and my two siblings lay curled up tightly in a circle on the floor, surrounded by a few sacks of rice, which Ma probably hoped would help protect us from stray bullets.”

They were looking for her father, writes Regala, who was told that he hid in the ceiling at the time. “We lay there in muted silence with our eyes shut, pretending to be asleep, as we sensed the soldiers peering down on us,

gruffly asking our then-pregnant Ma where our father was.”

The soldiers didn’t find him that night; his family didn’t, either.

“Pa did not come back that night, nor the next day, nor the next. In truth, no one knew if he would ever he back,” she adds.

Harrowing as their wartime experiences were, they all obviously survived, and there is no doubt that some good had come out of all that. Florangel Rosario Braid, whose family, like countless others, endured so much hardship during that time, recognizes that.

“Despite the deprivation we experienced…growing up during the Japanese Occupation was not that bad,” Braid writes.

“Having to cope with the crisis strengthened our family bond. We had to cooperate and share with neighbors and friends. We learned to do and live with less. We learned how to be thrifty and resourceful,” she adds.

They may come from different backgrounds, but what brings the 30 people in “Finding the Sun” together are not only the valuable strength and wisdom they gained through the years—which readers of any age should learn from—but also their love for Sunshine Place. There, they found light and lightness of being after enduring the literal and figurative storms in their lives.

“Finding the Sun” is available at Sunshine Place: Senior Recreation Center for only P990. Sunshine Place is at 56 Jupiter Street, Barangay Bel-Air, Makati City. For more information about the book and the center’s activities, call (632) 856-4144 or 856-4162, send an e-mail to seniorhubjupiter@gmail.com, or visit the Sunshine Place Facebook page.