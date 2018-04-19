Payless
Walk confidently into any room with a spring in your step with the Spring/ Summer 2018 Collection from Payless. The home of stylishly on-trend shoes, from pumps to wedges, ballet flats to boots, Payless lets you lead your life with your best foot forward with its variety of stylish picks. Whether you’re a fashion diva, style savant, teen or toddler, find an extraordinary collection that will help you spruce up your seasonal wardrobe.
Payless is now available in major malls around Metro Manila.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.