Spring-ready

Everything in life has a season, and this is particularly true with fashion. As the season changes, it signals a “do-over” of a person’s outlook and perspective, foregoing thick clothing and layering worn during the cold months to something that is more appropriate for the warm season. For the most part, the fashion industry would get busy presenting what we should wear when the weather changes.

While the Philippines only has two seasons, the wet and the dry, the fashionistas in us have to keep up with these changes. Each season calls for different sets of wardrobe. In the next months when Amihan would be giving way to hotter weather, we have to accommodate the change and capture the spring/summer’s effortless vibes. After all, laid-back sophistication is what spring/summer is all about.

In hot weather, organic cotton is the suitable fabric. Aside from being soft, smooth and gentle on the skin, organic cotton keeps the hotness without making the wearer sweaty.

Japanese brand Muji embraces the season change by creating a collection made from organic cotton, featuring a wider selection of ladies’ and mens’ garments in classic and versatile designs. In highlighting organic cotton in its collection, the brand also gives much thought on where the organic cotton comes – from fields that are free from pesticides and chemical fertilizers for over three years. Aside from environmental considerations, the brand aims to provide a simple and pleasant lifestyle to its customers and producers.

Muji clothes are produced from pre-washed organic cotton that makes them durable and softer on the skin. They are also exposed to less invasive color treatment and minimal washing to maintain the cotton’s natural state, making them feel smooth and ready to wear from day one.

Aside from textiles and materials fit for summer, choosing the right silhouette and tailoring is important. Clothes with easy, breezy silhouettes and tailored looks work well in the sweltering Manila heat. Ruffled, blouson, and bell sleeves lend volume to fluid silhouettes, while tailored pieces are rendered in delicate fabrics and girly motifs for polished, flirty effect.

The new collection from Michael Kors casts its summer magic with its clean palette of white and navy, combined with bold stripes and dots. Enjoy the summer with an oversized pullover, paired with culottes, or frolick on the beach under the sun with billowing blouson sleeves renew dresses in pretty shades of tile blue, aqua, and lavender pop against crisp black and white. that softly shift with every move.

Get playful with polka dot print and floral lace jacquard. Complete your summer look with Michael Kors structured bowling satchel or fold-over shopper tote, with espadrille wedges for that laid-back look. For a sizzling night out, pair your feminine midi dresses or miniskirts with an embroidered bomber and metallic silver moto jacket to temper the casual looks with glamorous edge and monochromatic styling.

Spring and summer are the best season to explore and go on an adventure. Travel in style with Longchamp’s French luxury, with some bohemian touch. For its summer collection, the materials used and the graphic effects are inspired by the grids and highlighted by African painting and sculpture.

Jazz up your usual blouse and shorts travel ensemble with a Longchamp safari jacket with or without sleeves – in suede or cotton gabardine. Wear this outfit with espadrilles with ankle straps and woven rope soles, or suede lace-up boots with open toes to complete the look. Beautiful flowy dresses in dotted Swiss tulle or embroidered lace look even better when worn with a cropped suede jacket, best paired with triple-strap flat sandals. A simple shirt paired with a smooth leather patchwork skirt, paired with Longchamp beautiful wooden-soled suede calfskin clog, can score some fashion points.

Carry your travel essentials in a Longchamp summer bag. The Madeleine bag just got a chic update inspired by indigenous art and cultures. For this edgier version, Longchamp incorporates different colors – nude and orange and honey and lilac – and materials – bullcalf leather, suede and vachetta – with rich detailing. The Effrontée bag, meanwhile, breaks the convention by playing up its sophisticated, rebellious feel. The chain strap and leather give this grainy-feel leather bag its rock and roll appeal.

The coming season has surely extends an invitation to travel, offering a good opportunity to embrace different cultures and traditions, cherish one’s freedom with flair, and find comfort to make a big difference.