Spring snow storm slams US Northeast

NEW YORK: A fourth snow storm in three weeks slammed the US Northeast on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), canceling flights, closing schools and shutting federal offices on the second day of spring. Winter Storm Toby dumped seven inches (18 centimeters) of snow on New York by 8 p.m. (0000 GMT Thursday. The National Weather Service warned against 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) wind, with power outages and downed trees possible in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. New York’s state governor declare a state of emergency in and around the city. More than 4,400 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, including a majority at Newark and LaGuardia, two of New York’s three area airports, and half at John F. Kennedy International and Philadelphia. Forty percent of flights were canceled at Washington’s Reagan National Airport, the FlightAware website added. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urged employers to let staff go home early. In Washington, forecasts of three to eight inches of the white stuff shut schools and federal government offices in the world’s most powerful political capital.

AFP