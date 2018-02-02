SPRING SURPRISE

Michael Kors

Michael Kors perfectly captures the vibrancy of Spring with its newest collection that combines bold stripes, polka dots, breezy silhouettes and tailored separates that transform into a modern take on sportswear. Find oversized pullovers paired with culottes for a chic play on proportion, and billowing blouson sleeves on dresses for freeing, soft movement.

Find as well seasonal florals embracing a sophisticated spirit with pieces that play on a fresh twist. Pretty shades of tile blue, aqua and lavender pop against crisp black and white.

Ruffled, blouson and bell sleeves lend volume to fluid silhouettes, while tailored pieces are rendered in delicate fabrics and girly motifs for a polished, flirty effect. Midi dresses, miniskirts and neck-tie styling evoke a feminine mood, while embroidered bomber and metallic silver moto jackets temper casual looks with a glamorous edge.

Extending to other wardrobe staples, Kors further brings fashion and function to footwear and bags. A structured bowling satchel and fold-over shopper tote are layered together for luxe versatility, while understated slides and espadrille wedges round out each look with laid-back, wear-anywhere appeal.

Michael Kors is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan's Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.