Springsteen urges ‘right side of history’ in Clinton rally

PHILADELPHIA: Rock legend Bruce Springsteen urged voters to choose Hillary Clinton and an inclusive vision of America as he warmed up a massive election eve rally in Philadelphia.

“Let’s all do our part so we can look back on 2016 and say we stood with Hillary Clinton on the right side of history,” Springsteen told a 40,000-strong crowd before Independence Hall.

Springsteen, whose music has long championed working-class Americans, denounced Republican candidate Donald Trump as “a man whose vision is limited to little beyond himself.”

Trump holds a “profound lack of decency that would allow him to prioritize his own interests and ego before American democracy itself,” Springsteen said.

“Tomorrow, those ideas and that campaign is going down,” said Springsteen said to cheers.

Springsteen, praising Clinton’s record on issues from immigration to climate change to income inequality, said she had “an actual vision of an America where everyone counts” regardless of background.

Springsteen, who took the stage from fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, was playing the largest rally in Clinton’s campaign, which also featured President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Singing alone with his acoustic guitar, Springsteen played his hit “Dancing in the Dark” and opened with “Thunder Road,” a story of struggling Americans that closes with the line, “I’m pulling out of here to win.”

Springsteen — whose vast fan base includes New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a close adviser to Trump — had once avoided overt politics but has campaigned for Democratic presidential candidates since 2004.

He is one of a slew of top musicians to have rallied behind Clinton. Others include Beyonce, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Stevie Wonder. AFP

AFP/CC