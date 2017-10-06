Sprout Solutions advocates HR learning

Filipino tech startup Sprout Solutions, which offers automated human resource (HR) and payroll processes for a wide range of businesses, is looking to advance HR practices in the country via free learning events.

Advertisements

Last September 21, Sprout hosted the fifth session of Innovate, a meet-up event launched early this year, where HR guru and Philippines HR Group, Inc. (PhilHRG) founder Darwin Rivers presented insights and facilitated discussions on minimizing employee attrition.

“Talking to your organization’s employees regularly and making sure that their issues are properly addressed go a long way in terms of making people stay. As HR practitioners, we have to remember that our role concerns human beings,” Rivers said.

Aside from the monthly Innovate sessions, Sprout also supports various HR learning conferences in the country. Just recently, it sponsored PhilHRG’s Q3 Learning Session on Total Rewards Management,

Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry said that “As a company, we are very serious about our mission to impact the life of every Filipino by improving business in the Philippines and we believe that building on the strengths of HR practitioners is a great start for making this dream a reality.”