St. Paul University Quezon City (SPUQC) will stage a golf tournament on May 31 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City to raise fund for its 75th Diamond Jubilee.

Listing is ongoing with entry fee pegged at P3,000. A mulligan fee of P300 is on player’s account.

On-course registration begins at 6 a.m. while tee off starts from 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m.

For inquiries, contact SPB Advertising Services at 09189099032.