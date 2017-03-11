Spurs’ Leonard to miss contest against Warriors

SAN ANTONIO: San Antonio Spurs leading scorer Kawhi Leonard will miss Saturday’s (Sunday in Manila) National Basketball Association contest against the Golden State Warriors with an apparent concussion.

The all-star forward was placed on the league’s Concussion Protocol list after being injured when he was struck in the head by an elbow from Oklahoma City player Victor Oladipo during Thursday’s game, the team announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Leonard, who left the game and did not return, has been leading San Antonio’s charge at overtaking Golden State for top spot in the Western Conference.

Leonard played a total of 26 minutes on Thursday, finishing with 19 points.

He’s averaging career highs this season with 26.3 points and 3.4 assists to go with 6.0 rebounds. Leonard is also a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

