Spurs not in top form, ‘Pop’ is

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been known for tormenting media men, more so if he finds their questions to be silly or obvious. Or sometimes stupid.

He does not like entertaining reporters even in the best of times. After the Spurs absorbed a lopsided 92-113 loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference quarterfinals playoffs Sunday, he was never expected to be in great mood.

“Pop” was in top form that time though, this writer, who watched him on television during the post game press conference, found out. He was amazing and blunt. Straight to the point.

As one journalist put it: “Every line is gold.”

Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group, quoted him as saying the Spurs looked like “a deer in headlights.”

“He said he thought they were ready to go and well-prepared — but he was wrong,” Rohlin tweeted.

Working behind a torrid start from JaVale McGee, Golden State jumped out to a 28-17 edge through the first quarter. The lead expanded to 18 by halftime and 25 after three frames.

The Spurs had trouble dealing with Golden State’s length on the perimeter, spending much of the afternoon unsuccessfully trying to get into the paint. Plus, when San Antonio actually attacked the rim, the team struggled to finish.

Not only was that a losing combination, it’s a simple recipe for what Pop called “a, um, butt-kicking.”

Who said he’s got no sense of humor?

Popovich offered no excuse for the Spurs’ poor performance, a rarity even by his standard.