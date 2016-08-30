Sputnik member shot dead in drug bust

A Sputnik gang member was shot dead but his cohort escaped during a drug bust conducted shortly after midnight Monday in Malate, Manila.

The victim was in his mid-40’s and had a Bugs bunny tattoo on his right foot and “Bundoy Pugante” and “Aragones Maribel” on his right forearm.

PO1 Kirk Alwyn Gonzales of the Manila Police District said he boarded the suspects’ SUV and pretended to be a buyer. However, one of the men sensed that they were being set up and shot at the policeman. The gang member was killed in the shootout.

The driver of the SUV fled.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered five sachets of shabu, four .9mm shells, a .38 caliber pistol and four live bullets at the scene of the shootout.

JED VILLARAMA