Squadfest to add sizzle to 13th Myx Music Awards

Local music’s hottest hit ma­kers and music video creators will be honored by music channel, Myx, at the 13th Myx Music Awards on May 15 at Araneta Coliseum.

Hosted by the Myx Squad—VJs Ai dela Cruz, Robi Domingo, Donny, Sunny, Sharlene San Pedro, Turs Daza, and Iñigo Pascual, the Myx Music Awards welcomes on stage performances from OPM icons and breakouts acts, which include Angeline Quinto, Elmo Magalona, Erik Santos, Ex Battalion, Gloc-9, Janella Salvador, Karylle, Kiana Valenciano, Klarisse de Guzman, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Morissette, Shanti Dope, Yael Yuzon, Yeng Constantino, Ylona Garcia, and other surprise guests.

Myx Squadfest—a concert showcasing the hottest young artists on the verge of chart-topping success like BoybandPH, Claudia Barretto, Fern, Hashtags, Isabela Vinzon, Jeremy Glinoga, Kisses Delavin, Kyle Echarri, Maris Racal, MaymayEntrata, Tala, and Tony Labrusca—kicks off the event.

A total of 17 awards will be given in different categories plus the Myx Magna Award, which will be accorded to an industry icon who has a tremendous contribution in the local music scene.

Last year, it was producer Vic Del Rosario Jr. who was honored with the special recognition. Previous Myx Magna awardees include OgieAlcasid, Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, and Lea Salonga.

This year, James Reid, Jona, and Sarah Geronimo lead the competition, having been nominated for five categories each, including Song of the Year.

Following are KZ, Moira dela Torre, and last year’s Artist of theYear Darren Espanto with four nominations each.

Fans may still vote for their favorites through myxph.com/myxmusicawards until May 8 at 11:59pm. The winners will be chosen from 60 percent fan votes and 40 percent artist votes.