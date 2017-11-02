SQUARE OFF

La Europa Ceramica Tiles

Bring a designer’s touch to your indoor and outdoor spaces through the use of tiles that come in array of exciting designs. From the fabulously intricate to the simple and sophisticated, tiles can help create a floor or a mural of color that produces lively ambience. La Europa Ceramic introduces an array of options, like TOTO sanitary wares and accessories, that are guaranteed to last for years.

La Europa Ceramica is located at Robins Design Center, 31 Meralco Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.