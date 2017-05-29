Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169

KALUTARA, Sri Lanka: Thousands of Sri Lankan troops battled Monday to get relief supplies to nearly half a million people displaced by the island’s worst flooding in well over a decade, which has killed 169 people. The military said a lull in torrential monsoon rains had allowed it to deploy aircraft, boats and ground troops to evacuate people from flooded areas and deliver food and other essentials. Almost half a million people have had to abandon their homes after the island suffered its worst flooding in 14 years. The Disaster Management Center said 169 people had been confirmed dead, most of them buried by landslides triggered by Friday’s intense rains. Another 102 people are listed as missing and 88 are in hospital. Nearly 2,000 houses have suffered structural damage or been completely destroyed, according to official figures.

AFP