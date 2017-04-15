Sri Lanka garbage mountain death toll rises to 11

COLOMBO: The death toll from a collapsed garbage mountain in Colombo has risen to 11 after four children died in hospital overnight from the disaster, authorities said on Saturday. Colombo National hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa said two boys and two girls were among the 11 people confirmed killed following the Friday incident. They were aged between 11 and 15. Soysa said a total of 21 people were brought to the hospital from Kolonnawa, where the 300-foot (91-meter) high rubbish dump crashed on neighboring homes as the country celebrated the traditional new year. Hundreds of troops kept up a search for survivors while two heavy earth moving machines were deployed to clear a path to the worst affected area of the vast dumping ground. Police said many residents had evacuated their homes before the disaster because heavy rains on the previous day had caused garbage slides and damaged the foundations of many homes.

AFP