Sri Lanka rejects UN call for foreign judges in war probe—govt

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has rejected a fresh appeal from the United Nations to allow international judges to investigate alleged war-era atrocities, vowing to not prosecute soldiers. The UN on Friday criticized Sri Lanka’s “worryingly slow” progress in addressing its wartime past, urging the government to adopt laws allowing for special hybrid courts to try war criminals. In his first remarks since the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva handed down a new report on Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena rebuffed calls for international judges to probe abuses committed during the island’s 37-year civil war. At least 100,000 people were killed during the separatist war between government forces and rebels from the Tamil Tigers group, which officially ended in 2009.

AFP