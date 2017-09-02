Srixon Better Ball rolls off Sept. 8

The Srixon Better Ball tournament unwraps on September 8 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Imus, Cavite.

Sixty teams will be vying for top honors and an all-expense paid trip to watch the 2017 CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Participants will be playing on a Best Ball format, wherein two golfers play as a team, but each plays his or her own ball throughout.

On every hole, both golfers will compare scores, and whoever has the lowest score or the better ball will register as the team’s score.

The tournament will feature two divisions – gross and net. For the gross division, minimum team handicap should be 10 while the August UNHS (Unified National Handicapping System) handicap will be used for net competitors.

On-course registration opens at 6:30 a.m. while the shotgun tees off at the Palmer Course begins at 8 a.m.

Among the raffle prizes are a Srixon driver and golf bags while the hole-in-one prize is a Srixon golf set and a Bushnell rangefinder.