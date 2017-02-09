SSC, Arellano duel for NCAA women’s volley finals lead

Expect a different San Sebastian College (SSC) when it battles Arellano University in Game 2 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 women’s volleyball tournament finals on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Armed with thrice-to-beat advantage, the Lady Stags are aching to bounce back from their stunning 18-25, 20-25, 16-25 setback against the Lady Chiefs in the Game 1 on Tuesday that sent the series to a virtual best-of-three showdown.

“We have to have the mindset to win the championship if we want to win one. We can’t win a championship if we play like the way we played in Game One,” stressed Lady Stags coach Roger Gorayeb.

The game is set at 3:30 p.m.

Two-time Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones was limited to 15 attacks out of 45 attempts while Joyce Sta. Rita, Dangie Encarnacion and Katherine Villegas produced a measly nine-point combined output in Game 1.

“We need to learn from our mistakes, minimize our errors and just enjoy the game,” Soltones said referring to the 30 errors they committed.

Playmaker Vira Guillema must also set up as well as libero Alyssa Eroa, who had 17 digs but churned out just eight successful receptions out of 18 tries.

On the other hand, the Lady Chiefs are in high spirits but still wary as the multi-titled Lady Stags are mapping out solid plans to mount a strong comeback.

“Our game plan is the same except we need to adjust to whatever adjustment they will make,” said Arellano coach Obet Javier.

Power-hitting Jovielyn Prado and team captain Rialen Sante will lead the frontline of the Lady Chiefs along with Regine Ann Arocha, the top scorer in the series opener with 14 points, and middle blockers Andrea Marzan and Mary Anne Esguerra, who contributed 10 points each.

In juniors division, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta hopes to sustain its momentum as it faces thrice-to-beat Lyceum of the Philippines University in Game 2 of their own championship series at 12 noon.

The Junior Altas scored a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Junior Pirates in Game 1.