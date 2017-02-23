SSC, Mapua post wins in NCAA beach volley

Defending women’s champion San Sebastian College (SSC) and reigning men’s titlist Mapua Institute of Technology opened their respective campaigns on a bright note at the start of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 beach volleyball tournament being held at the Subic Baywalk in Olongapo City.

Three-time indoor volleyball Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones and Alyssa Eroa of the Lady Stags stamped their class over Shaira Mae Hermano and Danielle Ramilo via an impressive 21-11, 21-2 decision to nail their first win in the tournament.

Last year’s runner-up San Beda College bannered by Viray twins Nieza and Jeziela also scored an easy 21-12, 21-12 win over Regine Arocha and Jovielyn Prado of indoor volleyball champion Arellano University.

Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta toppled Colegio de San Juan de Letran (2-1) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (2-1) in their respective opening matches.

In the men’s division, Rey Arth Andaya and Sam Damian of Mapua started its title-retention bid with a 2-0 sweep of Ronaldo Dampitan Jr. and Jethro Ferwelo of Jose Rizal University.

Andaya and Damian will be facing Letran’s Christopher Cistina, Bobby Gatdula and Zecharia Sison, and San Sebastian’s Christian Calonia, Jahir Ebrahim and James Christian Eugenio.

Perpetual Help joined the opening game winners as it blasted Letran in straight sets, 2-0.

In juniors, the reigning champions San Sebastian Staglets blasted the Jose Rizal Light Bombers, 2-0, while the EAC Brigadiers clobbered the Letran Squires, 2-0.